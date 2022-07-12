Sparta meat shop issues Class 1 recall for ham products

SPARTA (WKOW) — A Sparta meat shop is recalling several of its ham products sold from its store, according to the Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection.
Foss Fine Meats issued a Class I voluntary recall on Tuesday because some of their products were not properly inspected and there is "reasonable probability" that eating the product may "cause serious, adverse health consequences or death."
Affected products may include a Wisconsin mark of inspection with establishment No. 58 and also may include a “packed on” date of 1 to 153 or 330 to 356. The recall includes the following:
- Smoked and cured whole hams
- Smoked and cured ham steaks
- Smoked and cured ham roasts
- Smoked and cured ham hocks
Consumers who have these products should return or discard them.
No illnesses have been reported as a result of consuming these products. Anyone with signs or symptoms of a foodborne illness should contact their doctor.
If you have questions about the recall, contact Mark Wells of Foss Fine Meats at 608-269-6456.