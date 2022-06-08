Speaker Vos appoints Don Millis to the Wisconsin Elections Commission

MADISON (WKOW) — Speaker Robin Vos (R-Rochester) has appointed Don Millis of Sun Prairie to the Wisconsin Elections Commission (WEC).
According to a press release from Vos' office, Millis began his career working for State Senators Jim Harsdorf and Mac Davis. He also worked in campaign finance law at in his "early years" in private practice.
“Don Millis is a top-rated attorney of Reinhart Law Firm’s Tax Practice, leading the largest property tax litigation practice in Wisconsin, the co-chair of the firm’s Government Relations group, and a lifelong Republican,” said Speaker Vos in a statement.
Former Governor Tommy Thompson said he thinks Millis is perfect for the position and that he's a "true conservative fighter."
Millis served as Thompson’s appointee on the Tax Appeals Commission from 1995 to 2004 and was his appointee on the Elections Board from 1997 to 2001. According to Vos' office, during that time he advocated for eliminating the union check-off, was a supporter of universal paper ballots, opposed touch screen voting and advocated for Voter ID laws before they passed.
In 2016, Millis served as Majority Leader Scott Fitzgerald’s appointee to the current Elections Commission. According to Vos' office, while on the commission, Millis voted in favor of up-to-date voter registration lists and opposed the Democrat appointees on the commission in their attempt to intervene in the Voter ID lawsuit.
Justice Mike Gableman said Millis has the "intellectual firepower and courageous resolve" necessary to "put a stop to the lawless actions of the leftist members of WEC."
“Don is a respected attorney whose expertise makes him an excellent addition to the Wisconsin Elections Commission," Vos said. "I have no doubt he will apply election laws fairly and ensure current law is being followed."