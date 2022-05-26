Speaker Vos to fill opening on Wisconsin Elections Commission

MADISON (WKOW) -- Assembly Speaker Robin Vos (R-Rochester) says he's not ruling out anybody as he looks to fill an opening on the Wisconsin Elections Commission.
Republican commissioner Dean Knudson resigned during a commission meeting Wednesday night. He did it during a meeting where the commission was supposed to pick its new chairperson.
Knudson was one of two Republicans eligible for the job.
"It's been made clear to me that from the highest levels of the Republican party in Wisconsin, that there was a deep desire that I not be chair," Knudson said during the meeting.
Speaker Vos said he thought Knudson did good work on the panel.
"There were other people because he wouldn't necessarily focus more on the past as opposed to the future who were frustrated with his service. And that's where some people really, I think, in the end kind of got to him," Vos told 27 News.
A spokesperson for Sen. Ron Johnson (R-Wisconsin) says the senator did tell Speaker Vos he believed Knudson had lost the confidence of grassroots Republicans, but never suggested that Knudson resign.
Vos says he expects to appoint someone to the panel before the next meeting on June 10.