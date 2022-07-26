Special Olympics athletes play in Unified Soccer Series at Breese Stevens Field

MADISON (WKOW) -- The Unified Soccer Series kicked off Tuesday in Madison.
It's a partnership between Special Olympics Wisconsin, Forward Madison FC, and Special Olympics Nebraska and Union Omaha.
The Special Olympics players from both states hit the pitch after the Forward Madison and Union Omaha game.
The Special Olympics Unified Sports program focuses on promoting social inclusion through shared sports training and competition experiences and joins people with and without intellectual disabilities on the same team.
The Unified Soccer Series is the first of its kind within the United Soccer League (USL).
There will be another match in Omaha on August 31.