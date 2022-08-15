Speed limit on stretch of John Nolen Drive reduced to 35 mph

MADISON (WKOW) — A section of John Nolen Drive has a new speed limit.
For a one-mile stretch from North Shore Drive to East Lakeside Street, John Nolen Drive now has a speed limit of 35 miles per hour. Previously, the speed limit was 45 miles per hour.
In a press release, the city of Madison reports five people have been seriously injured on this stretch of roadway since 2016. They say reducing speeds gives drivers a wider field of vision and makes it easier to avoid collisions.
Currently, there are temporary digital signboards to remind drivers of the speed change, along with updated permanent signs.
City of Madison officials say this segment of John Nolen Drive is a part of a reconstruction project. The project's construction begins in 2026 and could include a number of improvements.
John Nolen Drive wasn't the first roadway to have speed reductions in 2022, and the city of Madison officials say four more roads will also have speeds reduced by the end of the year.