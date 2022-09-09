Speed reduction on Old Sauk Road goes into effect Monday

MADISON (WKOW) — There's another slow down coming to a Madison road.
The Vision Zero team announced Friday its next roadway improvement is set to take place Monday on a portion of Old Sauk Road, from Westfield Road to the Beltline. In that under mile-long stretch of road, the speed will drop from 35 mph to 30 mph.
Like with previous road with reduced speed limits, Vision Zero says the goal in reducing speeds is zero deaths on city streets.
The city says the reductions, along with other safety improvements are working. So far, they say crashes are down 5%, and serious injuries or fatalities out from crashes are down 29%.
There are two more roads that will have speed limit reductions: Portage and Segoe Roads.