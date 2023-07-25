Spiking temperatures move youth sports indoors

 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of southeastern Green,
western Rock and southeastern Dane Counties through 1130 AM CDT...

At 1057 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along
a line extending from Oregon to near Evansville to 7 miles southeast
of Monroe. Movement was east at 60 mph.

HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and pea size hail.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around
unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is
possible.

Locations impacted include...
Janesville, Beloit, Fitchburg, Stoughton, Oregon, Edgerton,
Evansville, Brodhead, Orfordville, Brooklyn, Albany, Footville,
Fulton, Albion, Newark, Magnolia, Hanover, Cooksville, Afton, and
Juda.

This includes Interstate 39/90 between mile markers 154 and 164.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

&&


MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN;
MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH

Weather Alert

The National Weather Service in Milwaukee/Sullivan has issued a

* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for...
Eastern Lafayette County in south central Wisconsin...
Green County in south central Wisconsin...
Southeastern Iowa County in south central Wisconsin...
Southwestern Dane County in south central Wisconsin...

* Until 1115 AM CDT.

* At 1031 AM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line
extending from near Mount Horeb to near Argyle to near Apple River,
moving east at 35 mph.

HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees.

* Locations impacted include...
Fitchburg, Monroe, Oregon, Belleville, New Glarus, Brooklyn,
Monticello, Albany, Argyle, Blanchardville, Wiota, Dayton, South
Wayne, Browntown, Gratiot, Attica, Jordan Center, Paoli, Mount
Vernon, and Woodford.

This includes the following Location York Memorial Church.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a
building.

&&


HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED;
MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN;
WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED;
MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH

Spiking temperatures move youth sports indoors

  • Updated
  • 0
MSCR Volleyball Club

Students in Madison School & Community Recreation's volleyball club practice indoors at O'Keeffe Middle School.

MADISON (WKOW) -- The heat index in southern Wisconsin is getting closer to 100 degrees, and that's forcing some youth sports programs to make changes. 

Madison School & Community Recreation's (MSCR) volleyball club meets on Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday afternoons at O'Keeffe Middle School. While the kids typically practice outside, they moved inside Tuesday because of the weather. 

"Let's play indoors just to be on the safe side," recreation specialist Mayder Lor said. "But inside or outside, we always make sure that in our refrigerator we're always stocked with ice cold water."

Lor said her athletes' hydration is always on her mind. 

"We watch," she said. "I watch to make sure if they don't have water that we always grab a water bottle to give to them." 

She said her staff watches individual kids during each workout to make sure they're doing well, and the coaches are also aware of any medical conditions students have. Lor said MSCR provided masks to athletes with asthma when the air quality was really bad earlier this summer. 

"We just want to make sure that everyone is doing very well when they're in our program," she said. 

She said one of the most important parts of keeping kids safe and healthy while they're exercising, no matter the weather, is a lot of communication. 

"We always let the kids know if you're feeing a little bit tired or anything like that or a little bit drained, talk to your coach," she said. 

