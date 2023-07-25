Spiking temperatures move youth sports indoors

MADISON (WKOW) -- The heat index in southern Wisconsin is getting closer to 100 degrees, and that's forcing some youth sports programs to make changes.
Madison School & Community Recreation's (MSCR) volleyball club meets on Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday afternoons at O'Keeffe Middle School. While the kids typically practice outside, they moved inside Tuesday because of the weather.
"Let's play indoors just to be on the safe side," recreation specialist Mayder Lor said. "But inside or outside, we always make sure that in our refrigerator we're always stocked with ice cold water."
Lor said her athletes' hydration is always on her mind.
"We watch," she said. "I watch to make sure if they don't have water that we always grab a water bottle to give to them."
She said her staff watches individual kids during each workout to make sure they're doing well, and the coaches are also aware of any medical conditions students have. Lor said MSCR provided masks to athletes with asthma when the air quality was really bad earlier this summer.
"We just want to make sure that everyone is doing very well when they're in our program," she said.
She said one of the most important parts of keeping kids safe and healthy while they're exercising, no matter the weather, is a lot of communication.
"We always let the kids know if you're feeing a little bit tired or anything like that or a little bit drained, talk to your coach," she said.