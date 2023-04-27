 Skip to main content
SpongeBob hits the stage in Verona

VERONA (WKOW) — The SpongeBob Musical is coming to the Verona Area Community Theater. 

The production features more than 50 high school students from 18 different high schools. The hit Broadway show is inspired by the animated series. It features music from many notable recording artists.

The performances will run for three days at the Verona Area Middle School Performing Arts Center from April 27-29. Performances are Thursday and Friday at 7:30 p.m. Performances will be at 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. on Saturday.

Tickets are $17 for adults, and $14 for seniors 65 years and older and students They can be purchased at www.vact.org or at the door.

