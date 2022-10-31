Spook-tacular weather for trick-or-treating

Download the 27 StormTrack app to receive mobile weather alerts
MADISON (WKOW) - Halloween looks mild and dry and stays that way for much of the week!
Areas of fog possible early this morning, otherwise partly to mostly sunny conditions and mild in the mid 60s this afternoon. Temps will fall to the mid to upper 50s while trick-or-treating this evening.
Clear in the low 40s tonight before rebounding to the upper 60s Tuesday and approach 70° both Wednesday and Thursday, though it will turn breezy, too.
Isolated rain chances return Friday in the mid 60s with a better shot at showers Friday night into early Saturday. Isolated rain chances linger through Saturday in the mid 60s. Another shot at widespread rain Saturday night into Sunday morning.