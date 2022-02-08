Sports betting picking up at Oneida Casino

ONEIDA (WKOW) -- A record 31.5 million people in the U.S. are expected to place a bet on the Super Bowl.
In Wisconsin, some of those bets will be made at the Oneida Casino's new sportsbook.
Sports betting in the casino started at the end of November.
The facility's chief financial officer says they've seen a lot of people coming in.
He says foot traffic has increased each week as the NFL Playoffs began.
"A lot of these bets are being made in different facets, so you're seeing your parlays made, your senior straight line bets made, your senior money bets made," says Chad Fuss.
The casino has 20 kiosks for sports betting. It will be opening an officials sportsbook room.