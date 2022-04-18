Spotty snow impacts drive today

Download the 27 StormTrack app to receive mobile weather alerts
MADISON (WKOW) - Wintry weather today ahead of a significant warm up later this week.
Spotty, light snow-mixed showers will mainly cause light accumulations on the grass and rooftops, but roads could have isolated slick spots, too. With a wind developing from the northwest, limited visibility is also expected as snow moves through. High temps climb to the upper 30s with wind chills in the low 30s.
Spotty snow chances taper by midnight with temps in the upper 20s, wind chills in the low 20s. Plenty of sunshine Tuesday morning with highs climbing to the upper 40s. Low 50s Wednesday with clouds returning ahead of rain chances later in the day. Rain ends Wednesday night.
Thursday looks beautiful with highs in the mid 60s with plenty of sunshine. Low 60s Friday with a few showers and storms possible. Temps jump even more Saturday in the mid 70s with a couple of storms possible. Rain and storms possible Saturday night and Sunday with temps in the 60s to end the weekend.