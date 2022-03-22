Spreading joy across Dane County

MADISON (WKOW) -- American Family Insurance has partnered with United Way of Dane County, but this year the two organizations brought something more.
When COVID-19 hit, most volunteers had to stay home, but the need in the community continued to grow.
"We are seeing ongoing impacts of the pandemic, obviously, with loss of income with a lot of illness and health concerns, certainly child care and all those pieces," United Way President Renee Moe said.
United Way has been an asset to the community for years. Now its reach is getting even bigger thanks to a $5 million gift from American Family Insurance.
"Investing in our community and being a strong corporate citizen is essentially a part of our history; it's a part of our DNA," Judd Schemmel, Corporate and Social Impact AVP at American Family Insurance. "We believe that it's important to invest back in and be a part of the communities where we live and work, do business and raise our families."
The money will be used to purchase joy kits, which will be filled with everything from school supplies to basic health necessities.
The kits will then be distributed to community members.