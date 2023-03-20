Spring begins with warmer temperatures across the forecast

Download the 27 StormTrack app to receive mobile weather alerts
MADISON (WKOW) - Temperatures rise for to start the week, but cloud cover does, too.
A sprinkle or flurry will be possible later this afternoon, but you likely won't even need the umbrella with coverage being light and spotty. Highs in the mid to upper 40s, but with a bit of a breeze continuing, wind chills stay in the low 40s.
A few light rain showers will be possible by Tuesday afternoon and evening with warmer temps in the upper 40s to low 50s, though it will be cloudier. Another chance for rain Tuesday night through Wednesday morning with temps in the low 50s in the afternoon.
A rain/mix looks likely Wednesday night into Thursday morning with clouds decreasing later in the day and temps in the mid 40s. Partly sunny and dry Friday in the mid 40s with a slight chance of snow Fridaqy night into early Saturday.