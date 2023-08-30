 Skip to main content
Spring Green man arrested for trying to break into home, OWI

SPRING GREEN, Wis. (WKOW) -- Sauk County deputies arrested a man they say tried to break into a home then drove away intoxicated.

Sauk County Sheriff Chip Meister said deputies responded to a disturbance outside a home on North Baltimore Street on Tuesday.

It was reported that an intoxicated man was trying to break into the home.

The man -- who Meister identifies as Lawrence Drennan, 35, of Spring Green -- left before deputies arrived.

A deputy found Drennan's vehicle parked nearby and then saw Drennan behind the home he had just left.

After an investigation, Drennan was arrested for operating while intoxicated - third offense, domestic disorderly conduct and domestic criminal damage to property.

Meister said Drennan was taken to the county jail without incident.

