Spring Green man arrested for trying to break into home, OWI

SPRING GREEN, Wis. (WKOW) -- Sauk County deputies arrested a man they say tried to break into a home then drove away intoxicated.
Sauk County Sheriff Chip Meister said deputies responded to a disturbance outside a home on North Baltimore Street on Tuesday.
It was reported that an intoxicated man was trying to break into the home.
The man -- who Meister identifies as Lawrence Drennan, 35, of Spring Green -- left before deputies arrived.
A deputy found Drennan's vehicle parked nearby and then saw Drennan behind the home he had just left.
After an investigation, Drennan was arrested for operating while intoxicated - third offense, domestic disorderly conduct and domestic criminal damage to property.
Meister said Drennan was taken to the county jail without incident.