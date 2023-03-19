Spring starts off warm

Download the 27 StormTrack app to receive mobile weather alerts
Winter ends on Monday which means we are welcoming Spring on Monday. We're looking at slightly warmer than average temperatures for the first few days of the new season but it comes with a threat for rain.
Winter has come and gone and now we are getting ready to kick off Spring. Monday is the official start and temperatures are looking to be around normal for the first day but warmer than the 140 year average temperature we'd normally see when ringing in the new season. That average is around 42°F.
We stay dry on Monday but starting on Tuesday through at least Thursday, two systems are going to move through the Midwest. Because temperatures are expected to remain above freezing through most of it, we'll see a very limited chance for a wintry mix and more rain.
We say goodbye to the 50s by Wednesday and we sit in the 40s to end next week.