Spring Starts With Another Weather System

Spring officially began on Sunday, right around 10:30 in the morning. With highs in the upper 50s and low 60s, it'll be one of the warmest starts to Spring when Spring begins on March 20th (sometimes it starts on the 19th or the 21st). Though the first day is nice... another big system is on the way... and will bring cooler conditions, cloudy conditions as well as rain/rain/snow mix next week.
Though clouds will be increasing on Monday, temperatures will be even warmer than on Sunday. A warm front moving northwards is to thank, and that same warm front will bring rain to northern parts of the forecast area mainly after midnight. The bulk of moisture will hold off until Tuesday.
From Tuesday onwards through, at least, Thursday our next system will be overhead. During the day, the precipitation will stay mainly liquid however, it may turn over to a rain/snow mix as overnight lows dip into the 30s.
Total rain over the next seven days will be around an inch or so. Keep in mind, the ground is still frozen. Minor flooding may be possible since our rivers are high due to snow melting further north. Low laying areas prone to flooding may see some flooding as well. Stay with 27 News for the latest updates.