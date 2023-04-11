Spring traditions and celebrations bring diverse groups of Wisconsinites together

MADISON (WKOW) -- Wisconsin is a cultural melting pot, with many people in the state celebrating different traditions and holidays.
This time of year, we all experience a bit of a seasonal shift, and that gets celebrated in a number of ways.
Thomas DuBois, a professor of folklore, Scandinavian studies, and religious studies at UW-Madison explained that there are a lot of different cultural celebrations happening right now and throughout the month.
"We have Passover this month," he said. "We have Orthodox Easter, we have western Christian Easter in this month, but we also have the end of Ramadan, as a celebration within the Islamic tradition."
DuBois said the end of the glum wintertime of deprivation is celebrated in all cultures with some really great food combinations.
"The overarching things you find in this month are eggs, sugar, and lots of butter," he said. "All sorts of different communities have different cakes, cookies, sweets that are made with some combination of those, often with some kind of dried fruit."
DuBois said he thinks it's important to spread more awareness about different cultures because Wisconsin is such a diverse state.
"It's just a wonderful aspect of our world and of our state that we can talk to each other and find out about those traditions," he said. "Often, because these spring traditions haven't been standardized in the way that Christmas has, when you talk to somebody about what they do at Easter time or Passover, it will be something that our grandparents did. You stretch back into the history of that family and that community in wonderful ways."
There are even more cultural celebrations that weren't mentioned in our interview with DuBois. He provided this Google Doc with links to many different celebrations and food recipes from a diverse group of people.