Weather Alert

...Critical Fire Weather Conditions Possible Wednesday
Afternoon...

.Very warm, windy and dry conditions are expected across south
central and southeast Wisconsin Wednesday afternoon. This will
bring the possibility of critical fire weather conditions
occurring across the area.

...FIRE WEATHER WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY MORNING
THROUGH WEDNESDAY EVENING FOR POSSIBLE CRITICAL FIRE WEATHER
CONDITIONS FOR ALL OF SOUTH CENTRAL AND SOUTHEAST WISCONSIN...

The National Weather Service in Milwaukee/Sullivan has issued a
Fire Weather Watch, which is in effect from late Wednesday
morning through early Wednesday evening.

* AFFECTED AREA...Marquette...Green Lake...Fond du Lac...
Sheboygan...Sauk...Columbia...Dodge...Washington...Ozaukee...
Iowa...Dane...Jefferson...Waukesha...Milwaukee...Lafayette...
Green...Rock...Walworth...Racine and Kenosha.

* WIND...Southwest 15 to 25 MPH gusting to 30 to 35 MPH.

* RELATIVE HUMIDITY...As low as 20 to 25 percent.

* TEMPERATURES...Rising into the lower to middle 80s.

* IMPACTS...Caution is advised when using outdoor fires and
equipment that causes sparks. Make sure all outdoor fires are
extinguished properly, and consult your local DNR office for
possible burn bans.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions
may occur. Listen for later forecasts and possible Red Flag
Warnings.

Spring traditions and celebrations bring diverse groups of Wisconsinites together

Traditons
Sara Maslar-Donar

Sara Maslar-Donar sits down with an expert from UW-Madison, who takes us through why it's important for all of us to learn about other cultures.

MADISON (WKOW) -- Wisconsin is a cultural melting pot, with many people in the state celebrating different traditions and holidays.

This time of year, we all experience a bit of a seasonal shift, and that gets celebrated in a number of ways.

Thomas DuBois, a professor of folklore, Scandinavian studies, and religious studies at UW-Madison explained that there are a lot of different cultural celebrations happening right now and throughout the month.

"We have Passover this month," he said. "We have Orthodox Easter, we have western Christian Easter in this month, but we also have the end of Ramadan, as a celebration within the Islamic tradition."

DuBois said the end of the glum wintertime of deprivation is celebrated in all cultures with some really great food combinations.

"The overarching things you find in this month are eggs, sugar, and lots of butter," he said. "All sorts of different communities have different cakes, cookies, sweets that are made with some combination of those, often with some kind of dried fruit."

DuBois said he thinks it's important to spread more awareness about different cultures because Wisconsin is such a diverse state.

"It's just a wonderful aspect of our world and of our state that we can talk to each other and find out about those traditions," he said. "Often, because these spring traditions haven't been standardized in the way that Christmas has, when you talk to somebody about what they do at Easter time or Passover, it will be something that our grandparents did. You stretch back into the history of that family and that community in wonderful ways."

There are even more cultural celebrations that weren't mentioned in our interview with DuBois. He provided this Google Doc with links to many different celebrations and food recipes from a diverse group of people. 