Springfest Arts and Crafts Fair brings people together in Madison

MADISON (WKOW) — Dozens of crafters showed off one-of-a-kind goods at the Warner Park Community Recreation Center in Madison Saturday.
There was everything from handmade jewelry and baskets, to woodwork and paintings.
It was all part of the Springfest Arts and Crafts Fair.
Tova Sacks, who makes intricate clay jewelry with her daughter, says creating not only benefits others, but also herself.
"It's fun and it's relaxing, and it's a way to connect to the community to just kind of make people feel happy with what we do, and also the process of making is, like really joyful and satisfying," Sacks said.
Peter Ludt, who sculpts beautiful creations out of clay, encourages people to support local crafters and take up crafting themselves if they are interested.
"With the season changing, the weather changing, everything's getting greener. It's nice to be able to get out and see people and take part in art fairs," Ludt said.
Megan Happ, who crochets and knits colorful creations of all kinds, hopes to see craft fairs grow.
"It promotes small businesses and it's community-centered and it tends to be more environmentally friendly," Happ said.
Kids 12 and under got into the arts and crafts fair for free, while admission for everyone else was $1.00. That dollar also got them entered in to win a door prize.
Organizers hope to host another Springfest Arts and Craft Fair next year.