Sprinker contains fire in a Madison east side apartment building

MADISON (WKOW) — The Madison Fire Department (MFD) responded to a fire they discovered was contained to an east side apartment building's trash room because of a sprinkler head Saturday night.
MFD spokesperson, Amanda Hornung, reported crews responded to an apartment building on Milwaukee Street around 6 p.m. for a report of garbage on fire inside the building.
Hornung said a sprinkler head in the trash room had turned on and contained the fire to a garbage bin. Crews were then able to take the bin outside to put out the fire.
Responding crews went to the third and fourth floors and found moderate smoke at the ceiling halfway down the hallway walls. Smoke was also found in the trash rooms of the third and fourth floors, and a thermal imaging camera found smoke in the trash chutes, according to Hornung.
The fire department said crews remained on the scene until the building was ventilated. No one was displaced and the residents were able to return to the building. No injuries or damages were reported.
MFD is investigating the cause of the fire.