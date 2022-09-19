Sprinkler put out kitchen fire on Madison's east side

MADISON (WKOW) -- The Madison Fire Department (MFD) reported an automatic fire sprinkler put out a cooking fire in an east side condo Thursday evening.
Spokesperson Cynthia Schuster stated fire crews were sent to the 5300 block of Congress Avenue around 5:45 p.m.
According to Schuster, the heat from the stove caused vegetable oil in a pan to catch fire. The resident put water on it, causing it to flare, which created more smoke and heat triggering the automatic fire sprinkler to go off.
The fire was extinguished by the fire sprinkler before firefighters arrived.
Firefighters cleaned up some of the water and cleared the remaining smoke.
Fire officials contacted property managers about the incident and provided guidance on restoring the alarm and sprinkler system.
The department reported minimal smoke damage in the kitchen; the exhaust vent above the stove did have some fire-related damage. There was no damage to nearby countertops or cabinets.