...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST
THURSDAY...

* WHAT...Heavy mixed precipitation expected, mainly sleet with
snow and freezing rain mixed at times. Total snow and sleet
accumulations of 2 to 4 inches and ice accumulations of one
tenth to a quarter of an inch. Winds gusting as high as 40 mph.

* WHERE...Iowa, Dane, Jefferson, Waukesha and Milwaukee Counties.

* WHEN...From 6 AM this morning to noon CST Thursday.

* IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous
conditions could impact the morning and evening commutes.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Significant sleet accumulations are
expected across the I-94 and US Highway 18 corridors.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.

&&

SSM doctor explains how to avoid slipping on ice, what you should do if you fall

ice on sidewalk

MADISON (WKOW) — Snow and sleet are hitting south-central Wisconsin Wednesday, and SSM Health professionals are reminding people how they can avoid falling while it's slippery outside. 

Dr. Kyle Martin, an emergency physician at SSM Health St. Mary's, said they've been seeing a lot of people lately for fall-related injuries. He said almost half of the patients seen at an SSM hospital last week were there for fall injuries.

He said the advice for avoiding falls is fairly basic and starts with good footwear.

"This isn't the day for your high heels or your tread-less shoes. You want slip-resistant soles and good tread," he said. "A tip that we really like to give our patients is to imagine walking like a penguin. Penguins kind of take short, small steps. And are you know, they're not shifting their weight too much from one leg to the other too quickly."

Martin said if you find yourself falling and have time to react, try to bend your elbows and knees as much as possible. He said people's first instinct is to reach out and catch themselves— but this can lead to wrist, arm and shoulder fractures. However, he said you're still at risk for a hip fracture when falling — especially if you're older.

If you've fallen, Martin said you should take a moment to collect yourself and see what hurts and what doesn't. He said if you can't put weight on a leg after falling, you may need to see a doctor.

Then, if you fell on a patch of ice, you may have to crawl or slide to a spot where it's safe to get up.

"Just take your time," he said. "That's probably the biggest piece of advice I have."

Martin says it's also important to not let your guard down as you move between your car and front door or up stairwells. He said these areas that may have more protection can still be slick with snow or ice. 

