SSM Health breast surgeon stresses the importance of routine mammograms to detect, treat breast cancer

MADISON (WKOW) -- Early diagnosis is key to treating breast cancer, and mammograms are the best way to catch it early.
Unfortunately, the American Cancer Society reports that there was a dip in mammograms during the height of the pandemic. Doctors are now encouraging women to get back to their routine scans.
Dr. Dana Henkel is a breast surgeon with SSM Health. She told 27 News that mammograms are safe and effective.
"You do get a little bit of radiation with mammograms, but it's very minor compared to the types of radiation we get just from flying in a plane," she said.
She said she advises women 40 and older to begin getting mammograms yearly.
"As you get older, that can change a little bit," Dr. Henkel said. "As women get older, they may have different health issues or different things where they may not need to and/or want to be getting a mammogram every year."
Tessa Karls got her first mammogram recently. She told 27 News that she was surprised at how easy and convenient her appointment was. It only took her a few minutes to schedule it on her MyChart page. She also felt extremely comfortable during the scanning process.
"The procedure was nothing like I expected," she said. "People warn you that a mammogram could be painful or uncomfortable. With the new machines that they have now, it was really comfortable."
She said her technician also made things quick and painless. A few weeks later, she got her results back in a letter: she's all clear.
Dr. Henkel said getting yearly mammograms when you can will help your doctors identify any abnormalities that may appear year over year.
"One year your breasts may look one way," she said. "If they look different the next year that's really where the radiologist is going to pick up on that. Sometimes it's those very subtle minor changes that are telling us there is some cancer there."
The American Cancer Society reports that improved research, better treatments, and screenings have helped the mortality rate of breast cancer drop 43 percent since 1989.