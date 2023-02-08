SSM Health cardiologist breaks down ways to keep your heart healthy

MADISON (WKOW) -- February is American Heart Month, so it's a great time to talk about keeping your heart healthy.
Heart disease is the leading cause of death in the United States.
SSM Health cardiologist Dr. Marc Antzenhoefer said anyone can be at risk, but patients with a higher risk are usually people over 45-years-old. People who have conditions like diabetes and high blood pressure are also at a higher risk.
Family history is a major contributor to heart disease, and Dr. Antzenhoefer said knowing who had what in your family is key in preventing heart issues down the road. Going to the doctor regularly is also important because they can catch things like high cholesterol before it contributes to something worse.
"If you are seeing your primary care doctor and obtaining appropriate care screenings, yearly exam, this is not something that should go unchecked," he said.
He also recommends cutting out unhealthy habits, like smoking.
If you're someone who is at risk, or you do have a diagnosis of heart disease, high blood pressure, cholesterol problems, smoking is the easiest way to buy a fast-track ticket to the front of the line when it comes to getting a stent or bypass surgery," he said. "Nobody wants to be at the front of that line."
Dr. Antzenhoefer also makes clear that the "typical" American diet is full of sodium and unhealthy fats, so cutting down on those will keep your heart healthy, too.
The American Heart Association's website has some heart healthy recipes you can try.
Doctors say everyone should talk with their doctor and get screened for heart disease or the major contributing risk factors.