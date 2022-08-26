SSM Health celebrates National Dog Day in unique way

MADISON (WKOW) -- There is nothing on earth like a man's best friend, and in honor of man's best friend, August 26 marks National Dog Day.
SSM Health's Saint Mary's hospital celebrated the occasion with therapy dog visits for staff.
Steve Cholet, said most dog therapy dog teams work with patients themselves, but his dog Frieda -- a 4-and-a-half-year-old chocolate Australian Labradoodle -- is dedicated to staff specifically.
He believes this is just as important.
"We get smiles. Even if they don't have time to stop and talk to Frieda, we'll invariably get a smile," Cholet said.
The National Alliance on Mental Illness reports that dogs can reduce stress, anxiety and depression, as well as ease loneliness, encourage exercise and improve overall health.
"Some people will just walk by and say: 'That made my day,'" Cholet said.