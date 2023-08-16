SSM Health dietitians encourage healthy meals as part of back-to-school planning

MADISON (WKOW) -- A good meal isn't typically listed under "back to school essentials" but it's still important.
SSM Health experts are encouraging parents to make sure healthy nutrition is on their back to school lists.
Good eating habits -- like having a mix of fruits, veggies and whole grains -- help a kid stay healthy into adulthood.
One dietitian with SSM Health says healthy meals don't have to be complicated.
"A lot of people really stress about it, especially packing school lunches," Jennifer Koch said.
Koch said one of the best things a parent can do is make sure their kid has lots of healthy options available to them.
She also said having set meal and snack times -- along with modeling healthy eating habits at home -- can help establish good eating habits for your kids at home and at school.