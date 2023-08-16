 Skip to main content
...AIR QUALITY ADVISORY ISSUED FOR ALL OF WISCONSIN...

The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources has issued an Air
Quality Advisory from 6 AM CDT Thursday until 6:00 AM CDT Monday.
This advisory affects the entire state of Wisconsin.

Smoke originating from wildfires in Canada will move into the
state from the northwest Thursday morning and travel south
southeast throughout the day. The PM2.5 air quality index (AQI)
is expected to range from the UNHEALTHY FOR SENSITIVE GROUPS
(USG) level to the UNHEALTHY level. Remember, the UNHEALTHY AQI
level is unhealthy for everyone. People with heart or lung
disease, older adults, and children should consider avoiding
prolonged or heavy exertion and everyone else should consider
reducing prolonged or heavy exertion.

The best chance for UNHEALTHY AQI PM2.5 will reside across
western Wisconsin on Friday as high pressure moves over the state
and limits atmospheric mixing.

Over the weekend, the ozone AQI is expected to range from the USG
level to the UNHEALTHY level due to favorable weather conditions
alongside the presence of wildfire smoke. On both Saturday and
Sunday, mostly USG AQI ozone concentrations are expected inland
of the lake breeze, while those areas within the lake breeze will
have a better chance of reaching UNHEALTHY AQI ozone
concentrations. Remember, ozone concentrations are typically
maximized during the afternoon or evening before decreasing
overnight into the next morning.

For more information on current air quality, please see:
https://airquality.wi.gov

SSM Health dietitians encourage healthy meals as part of back-to-school planning

  • Updated
  • 0
Fresh food MGN

MADISON (WKOW) -- A good meal isn't typically listed under "back to school essentials" but it's still important.

SSM Health experts are encouraging parents to make sure healthy nutrition is on their back to school lists.

Good eating habits -- like having a mix of fruits, veggies and whole grains -- help a kid stay healthy into adulthood.

One dietitian with SSM Health says healthy meals don't have to be complicated.

"A lot of people really stress about it, especially packing school lunches," Jennifer Koch said.

Koch said one of the best things a parent can do is make sure their kid has lots of healthy options available to them.

She also said having set meal and snack times -- along with modeling healthy eating habits at home -- can help establish good eating habits for your kids at home and at school.

