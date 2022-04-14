SSM Health distributes donations to support new mothers facing financial hardship

MADISON (WKOW) -- Families who need a little help with the cost of raising a young child will benefit from a baby shower donation drive.
Every year, SSM Health collects donations for families at its hospital and clinics. The organization gets things like diapers, baby clothes and blankets.
SSM Health distributed the items it collected to three organizations. They include Project Baby, Blackhawk Church and Pregnancy Helpline.
"We're serving hundreds of families each and every month, and it's vital to help these families that are trying to take care of their babies," said Brenda Collins, Executive Director of Pregnancy Helpline.
A spokesperson for SSM Health said they put the donation drive on pause for the past few years because of COVID-19, so they say people were excited to participate when it came back this year.