SSM health donates $100K toward Madison's Black Business Hub

MADISON (WKOW) — SSM Health pledged $100,000 to the Urban League of Greater Madison's new Black Business Hub.
Officials presented the check Tuesday afternoon to help develop The Hub as as a business incubator and accelerator for Black and BIPOC entrepreneurs.
An SSM official said their own work is about more than helping their community's physical health.
“At SSM Health, we are continuing to invest in areas that can positively impact the overall health and wealth in our community,” said Sue Anderson, SSM Health Wisconsin Regional President. “We know that economic opportunity directly impacts the health of the families in our community. Supporting new, minority-owned businesses will help Madison as a whole. We are honored to deepen this investment with a valued partner like Urban League of Greater Madison.”
The two organizations have partnered in the past on a number of community support programs.