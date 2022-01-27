SSM Health donates medical equipment to free clinic in Madison

MADISON (WKOW) -- A free clinic in Madison is getting a boost from SSM Health.
The health care system is opening a new clinic in Madison's south side, so it's donating some equipment from its current site to the Perry Family Free Clinic.
The free clinic will serve uninsured or underinsured black men.
"What we'll continue to do is just extend a hand down and lift those up that, that need it. You know, we believe that health care is a right and everyone should have access to it. And so we're really excited that this free clinic is going to reach those men that often have kind of fell off the radar," said clinic founder Aaron Perry.
The Perry Family Free Clinic will have a soft launch in late February.
That is right around the same time SSM Health's new site is expected to open.