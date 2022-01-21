SSM Health encourages blood donations as hospitals deal with "critical" shortage

MADISON (WKOW) -- Blood banks and hospitals are facing an increasingly critical shortage of blood donations, leading to a shortage nationwide.
According to Impact Life Blood Center, it takes 3,600 blood donations per week to meet the needs of the 125 hospitals it serves across Illinois, Iowa, Missouri and Wisconsin. Over the last month, donation rates have dropped to about 2,500 to 2,800 donations per week.
SSM Health says many drives have been cancelled due to pandemic precautions. The health system is hosting on-site blood drives for staff and the public:
- STAFF ONLY: SSM Health St. Mary’s Hospital – Madison, Friday, January 21
- OPEN TO PUBLIC: SSM Health St. Mary’s Hospital – Janesville on February 3 from 1:00 pm – 6:00 pm – masks and pre-registration are required; donors can sign up at bloodcenter.org
- OPEN TO PUBLIC: SSM Health Monroe Hospital: February 10 from 11:00 am – 4:00 pm hosted at St. John’s United Church of Christ – masks and pre-registration are required; donors can learn more at monroeclinic.org
Additionally, blood donors can schedule appointments at local blood donation centers like the Impact Life center at 7475 Mineral Point Road in Madison. Donors can register and schedule appointments online.