SSM Health expert gives tips on how to avoid allergens

MADISON (WKOW) -- Despite more snow this weekend, allergists say that allergy season is upon us.
With tree pollens peaking in April and May, grass pollens peaking in June and wheat pollen peaking in the fall, experts say that there are a few things you can do to avoid exposure to allergens.
“This time of year, we've been cooped up all winter,” said Dr. Ashleigh Olson, an SSM Health Allergist. “And it's really nice to open up the windows and doors when the weather gets nice out. But that actually lets in all the pollen and mold into your house, and so can actually make allergies worse. So for allergy sufferers, I recommend keeping the doors and windows closed, especially during their peak pollen seasons."
Dr. Olson also said that it’s a good idea to take your shoes off and change your clothes after doing yard work so you don’t track pollen into your house.