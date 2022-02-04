SSM Health explains how to help dry winter skin

MADISON (WKOW) — We all are feeling the effects of winter weather on our skin, with freezing temperatures outside and dry air inside from blasting the heat to keep it warm. If you're struggling with dry, itchy, or cracked skin, SSM Health has skin care tips for you!
Dr. Roopa Shah, an SSM Health Family Medicine Physician, has a video where she answers questions about how to prevent dry skin and treat it when you get it.
“Pay attention to how much dry winter air is affecting your skin,” Dr. Shah said. “You can use a humidifier at home to add moisture to the air, as well as lowering your thermostat to help avoid dry air sapping your skin of moisture.”
Beyond adjusting your home’s temperature and humidity, try any of the following tips to keep your skin in tip-top condition:
- Avoid long, hot showers and excessively hot water to wash your hands. The American Academy of Dermatology recommends keeping showers or baths lukewarm and limit the time to 5- to 10-minutes. The CDC also says washing your hands in cooler water is just as effective at removing germs, and it’s less irritating to your skin.
- Stay hydrated! This actually helps keep maintain the moisture in your skin. A good rule of thumb is to drink about 8 cups (64 ounces) of water every day.
- Up the omega-3 and omega-6 fatty acids in your diet. Fish oil and flaxseed oil help keep you moisturized from the inside out.
- Use cream or ointment instead of lotion. They are heavier and offer a better protection. Also be sure to moisturize frequently, especially your hands. If you can, apply hand cream after you wash your hands.
- Don’t forget the sunscreen! Even on gray days, snow can reflect up to 80% of the sun’s rays.
Keep in mind that a good moisturizer can be affordable. Several quality products — such as CeraVe, Cetaphil and Neutrogena — can be purchased over the counter without breaking your budget.
If you’re looking for something specific, read the label for products that include ceramides, which reinforce the skin’s barrier and help retain moisture, as well as hyaluronic acid, which draws water into the skin.