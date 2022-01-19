SSM Health gets ready to open new clinic in south Madison

MADISON (WKOW) -- SSM Health is on track to open a new clinic on South Fish Hatchery Road in Madison next month.
Media members were able to tour the facility Wednesday. Construction of the five-story, multi-specialty clinic began in July of 2020.
"Our current clinic is over 60 years old so we're excited about investing in this community and bringing health care services into this new building we're calling our south Madison campus," said Dr. Mark Thompson, the president of medical groups for SSM Health. "We felt this is an absolute best location being right here on the south Madison campus close to our community, close to our St. Mary's Madison hospital, and our ambulatory surgical center."
The clinic will provide a number of services in different areas of medicine. Those include primary care services like pediatrics and family medicine, support services like physical therapy, pharmacy and lab, and specialty health services like cancer care and orthopedics.
The project includes specific focus on sustainability, staff well-being, and workforce diversity.
"We've done a lot of work on efficiency in the workplace, bringing our employees closer to our patients, closer to our caregivers, so that we have a better environment to work in together in team based care," said Thompson.
Some services will remain at the old facilities until its demolition. There are opportunities to expand services at the Madison campus in the future should the need arise to add more.
One example of the sustainability that the health system and construction company focused on is that all the paneling for the reception desks in the building were made from a tree that was taken down on the construction site.
The clinic's first day of patient care is scheduled for Monday, Feb. 21.