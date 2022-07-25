SSM Health highlights water safety on World Drowning Awareness Day

MADISON (WKOW) -- June 25th is World Drowning Awareness Day.
To prevent you and your loved ones from encountering tragedy, 27 News spoke to Dr. Chris Taylor, Family Medical Provider at SSM Health, about what to watch out for when around water.
Taylor recommends parents and guardians never leave children near water sources unattended. That includes everything from bathtubs and pools, to puddles and buckets of water.
"We always recommend being right next to them. Bath seats, toys and inflatables don't really provide the support to prevent drownings that a parent being nearby would provide," Taylor said.
He also recommends covering pools when they aren't in use and getting children involved in swimming lessons early on.
"It's never too early to start," Taylor said. "Infant swim lessons can get them accustomed to the water and repeating swim lessons throughout all of childhood can strengthen their skills as swimmers," Taylor said.
If you are an adult who isn't comfortable swimming, Taylor also recommends you take swimming lessons. Those are offered through organizations like the American Red Cross.
"Getting into a pool and into a supervised swim program can really reduce your risk of drowning," Taylor said.
According to Taylor, life jackets specifically, can also save a life.
"Flotation devices that are not life jackets, so floaties, your inner tubes, those do not provide the same protection, they're too easily turned over or popped or lose inflation. And they're not designed to substitute for a life jacket," Taylor said.
Taylor recommends children wear life jackets whenever possible.
"I recommend that any child wear a life jacket around open water, especially, if they're going to be around multiple children in the same pool, or you know, children outnumbering adults in the same area," Taylor said.
As for adults, Taylor recommends avoiding alcohol on the water, which can increase the risk of drowning.
"The CDC estimates about 12,000 folks will experience drowning. Of those, about 4,000 each year will will die," Taylor said. "In about 70% of cases, alcohol is associated with the drowning event."
If you find yourself faced with a scary situation where you are the swimmer, Taylor said to yell for help.
On the contrary, if you see someone else struggling to swim, Taylor said to alert a life guard right away. If a life guard isn't on duty, pull the person out of the water and call 911 right away. You can also begin CPR.
"Giving quick, deep thrusts up to the chest can help to get the water out of the lungs and resume the normal breathing. We recommend five quick thrusts on the chest prior to doing any sort of rescue breathing," Taylor said.
The American Red Cross also offers CPR classes.