SSM Health holding food drive for ECHO of Janesville

JANESVILLE (WKOW) — An SSM campus is holding a food drive to support an organization that assists Rock County's most vulnerable people.
According to a press release from SSM Health, ECHO of Janesville is seeing a three-fold increase in community members seeking shelter compared to last year.
To help the shelter support individuals experiencing homelessness, SSM Health Janesville is holding a food drive focused on collecting ECHO's most needed item: single serve cups of fruits and vegetables.
“Food in single-serving cups is the most useful for the homeless population, in particular, that ECHO is assisting,” said Randy Booth, SSM Health St. Mary’s Hospital – Janesville Chaplain.
According to booth, single serve cups is better than traditional canned food because they are easy to eat and don't require heating or refrigeration.
Community members can drop off donations at SSM Health St. Mary’s Hospital – Janesville or SSM Health Dean Medical Group – Janesville East. Donation binds will be available on SSM Health's Janesville campus until April 22.