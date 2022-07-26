 Skip to main content
SSM Health hosting hiring event for post-acute services

  • Updated
MADISON (WKOW) — SSM Health is hosting a hiring event Wednesday and Thursday for several positions.

They are hiring for SSM's post-acute services, which includes RNs, CNAs, medical equipment specialists, occupational and physical therapists and many other positions.

This is a walk-in event at SSM's 1801 West Beltline location in Madison, and those who interview will receive a $25 gift card.

Those who are interested should come to the event "dressed for success" and bring a copy of their resume or work history.

On Wednesday, the event runs from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. On Thursday, it runs from 12 to 8 p.m.

The event details say there is an easy, same-day hiring process.

