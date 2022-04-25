SSM Health Monroe earns Level III trauma center verification

MONROE (WKOW) — SSM Health Monroe is now one of 41 verified Level III Trauma Center's in Wisconsin.
According to a press release from SSM Health, the achievement is a result of improving best practices leading to better patient outcomes in terms of critical care.
“Being certified as a Level III Trauma Center will allow more individuals to stay local in an emergency, which is a tremendous benefit to our communities that can be utilized whether you are an SSM Health patient or not,” explained Mary Tessendorf, EMS Coordinator at SSM Health Monroe Hospital.
Level III trauma centers are able to assess, resuscitate, stabilize, provide emergency surgery and arrange transfer to other trauma facilities. The centers are required to have 24-hour emergency medical coverage and a general surgeon available to respond within 30-minutes.