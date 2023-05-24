SSM Health occupational therapist helps parents, newborns in the NICU

MADISON (WKOW) -- Many new parents get to take their babies home shortly after birth. But other infants have to spend their first days in the NICU.
At SSM Health St. Mary's Hospital in Madison, one occupational therapist is working to make that hospital stay as easy and beneficial for newborns as possible.
Carmel Tesmer said her favorite part of her job is when babies go home and their parents are calm and confident in their ability to take care of them.
Tesmer works to make that happen.
She said, as an occupational therapist, she works to help people with everyday tasks. For adults, that includes actions like putting on socks or using the bathroom. But the goals are a bit different for babies.
"I want to help them learn how this big world works, and be able to be taken care of and be able to sleep and be able to eat because that's what babies do," Tesmer said. "Believe it or not, all of those things are very, very difficult when you're born earlier."
She also works with parents to help them learn how they can touch and care for their baby, despite the medical equipment that comes with a hospital stay.
"This is how you can hug your baby, even when they're in the incubator," Tesmer said. "This is how you can touch your baby to provide comfort, this is how you can touch your baby to keep their pain down. That is very empowering."
Tesmer said this work is important because of how different the beginning of life is for a baby in the NICU compared to a baby who gets to go home quickly.
"When you're born full term and you go home right away, you get to spend all of your time with your family, and you get to be held whenever you are feeling sad or hungry or upset," she said. "Being in the hospital and not having all of that access to your parents right away, … it's just not the same start."
So Tesmer works to help babies and parents connect so they're able to get through the tough time of being in the NICU and start their life as a family.