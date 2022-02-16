SSM Health officially opens new clinic on Madison's south side

MADISON (WKOW) -- SSM Health officially opened its new clinic along Fish Hatchery Road in Madison.
Staff and officials from the health system cut the ribbon at the 180,000-square-foot facility on Wednesday.
They say they wanted to remain in Madison's south side because they have been delivering care to this community for decades.
"This represents our past and our current commitment and our future commitment to the community," said Matt Hanley, MD, Interim Regional President of SSM Health Wisconsin region.
The clinic cost $75 million.
It will open for patient care on Monday, February 21.