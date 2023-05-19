 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...AIR QUALITY ADVISORY ISSUED FOR SOUTHWEST, SOUTH CENTRAL, AND
EASTERN WISCONSIN...

The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources has issued an Air
Quality Advisory for particulate matter which is in effect from
midnight CDT tonight until midnight CDT Friday night.

This advisory affects people living in the following counties:
Columbia, Dane, Dodge, Fond du Lac, Green, Green Lake, Iowa,
Jefferson, Kenosha, Lafayette, Marquette, Milwaukee, Ozaukee,
Racine, Rock, Sauk, Sheboygan, Walworth, Washington and Waukesha.

Wildfire smoke originating from Canada will move into southern
and eastern Wisconsin from northwest to southeast beginning
around midnight tonight. Particulate matter concentrations will
likely increase sharply at times before steadily diminishing as
cleaner air moves in. The air quality index is expected to reach
the UNHEALTHY FOR SENSITIVE GROUPS level.

Areas further west will have the potential to reach the UNHEALTHY
air quality index level, while areas further northeast will have
the potential to see lesser impacts within the MODERATE air
quality index level. People with heart or lung disease, older
adults, and children should reduce prolonged or heavy exertion.

For more information on current air quality, please see:
https://airquality.wi.gov

SSM Health officials give safety reminders on National Bike to Work Day

  • Updated
  • 0
National Bike to Work Day Safety Reminders

BARABOO, Wis. (WKOW) -- Friday is National Bike to Work Day, and SSM Health officials want to make sure you are riding safely.

Dave Kitkowski, Environmental Safety and Emergency Preparedness Coordinator and Safety Officer at SSM Health St. Clare Hospital, rode his bike around on Friday morning to demonstrate some safety reminders. 

Kitkowski bikes around two and a half miles to work every day and encourages others to do the same.

"It can help you lessen your reliance on gasoline," he said. "It's a great way to keep in shape and just to get out and get some exercise. And it's a great way to see your community and see areas off the beaten path."

Kitkowski wants to remind bikers to wear a helmet that fits correctly, use a taillight, wear visible clothing so drivers can see you and follow all traffic laws.

Tags

Recommended for you