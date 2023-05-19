SSM Health officials give safety reminders on National Bike to Work Day

BARABOO, Wis. (WKOW) -- Friday is National Bike to Work Day, and SSM Health officials want to make sure you are riding safely.
Dave Kitkowski, Environmental Safety and Emergency Preparedness Coordinator and Safety Officer at SSM Health St. Clare Hospital, rode his bike around on Friday morning to demonstrate some safety reminders.
Kitkowski bikes around two and a half miles to work every day and encourages others to do the same.
"It can help you lessen your reliance on gasoline," he said. "It's a great way to keep in shape and just to get out and get some exercise. And it's a great way to see your community and see areas off the beaten path."
Kitkowski wants to remind bikers to wear a helmet that fits correctly, use a taillight, wear visible clothing so drivers can see you and follow all traffic laws.