SSM Health optometrist speaks about the importance of children's eye health

MADISON (WKOW) -- In honor of children's eye health and safety month, doctors are reminding parents to make sure their kid's eyes are healthy before they head back to school.
SSM Health optometrist Julia Dellaria-Terrill spoke with 27 News about typical eye health procedures children receive at school -- like the standard eye exam. Thought these tests are helpful, Dellaria-Terrill says more in-depth exams can help fix problems a school exam won't catch.
"I see a lot of kids who come in at age eight, nine, ten, where they may start having problems at that age," Dellaria-Terilll said. "But if they had come in sooner, if they had been seen before the age of seven specifically, we could have potentially fixed where the problem is."
The doctor recommends parents bring in their children for an eye exam if they seem to be having problems.
Dellaria-Terrill also spoke about other ways to keep children's eyes healthy. She said kids should try to limit their screentime as much as possible by taking frequent breaks throughout the day. She also recommends kids wear protective equipment when at risk of injuring their eyes.
"Even something as simple as just playing Nerf guns at home, a lot of eye injuries can come from kids not wearing any eye protection," Dellaria-Terrill said.