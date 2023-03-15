SSM Health physician explains benefits of strength training at any age

MADISON (WKOW) -- With spring just around the corner, things may be getting busy for people. But doctors with SSM Health are urging folks to remember to make strength training part of their weekly routine.
According to Dr. Katherine Fox, a sports medicine physician, strength training stimulates our bones, which are constantly changing across our lifespan.
"If you don't use them, you'll lose them," she said. "We want to keep putting some load on those bones in order to build strength and prevent bone diseases."
She said other benefits include improving neuromuscular fitness and building endurance. It can also help manage weight and improve overall quality of life.
Dr. Fox recommends starting this kind of training early, so as soon as kids can walk, they should be doing some kind of body weight resistance exercise. She said they don't have to be picking up weights. 60 minutes of activity most days will help, and that can include jumping jacks or jumping rope.
"Just something that's stimulating their bones," she said.
For adults, Dr. Fox recommends working muscle groups about two days a week and spreading it out over more than 10 days so you can hit all the groups.
The same thing goes for seniors, she said.
"We should be doing some bone and muscle building activity of all major muscle group for seniors about two days a week," she said.
To avoid injury, go low and slow.
"The biggest thing that correlates with injury is if there's a big gap from where you're starting from and what you're trying to do," Dr. Fox said. "You want to think about what you can lift. Add a little bit more to get some challenge but about 10% more than what you're used to."
SSM Health has exercise videos available to watch if you need a little visual help to get started.