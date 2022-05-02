SSM Health professional explains how to manage potentially serious food allergies

MADISON (WKOW) — May in Food Allergy Awareness Month, and one in five adults report that they have some sort of food allergy, with around half of them saying that they developed that allergy in adulthood.
Dr. Ashleigh Olson, a SSM Health Allergist and Immunologist said that symptoms of a food allergy can be "milder" — like hives, facial swelling, coughing, shortness of breath, an upset stomach and diarrhea — but more extreme symptoms can include going into shock, also know as anaphylaxis.
However, no matter how mild the symptoms are, Dr. Olson said that there is always potential for an anaphylactic reaction, which can be deadly. Because of this, she always suggests that the patient be prepared with an EpiPen.
People can also have or develop what's called a food pollen or oral allergy, which occurs when the body mistakes the proteins in a food — often fresh fruits, vegetables and nuts and seeds — for a pollen. These reactions are often include itching or swelling the mouth or throat, but it's typically not dangerous because the proteins are quickly broken down.
The best treatment for food allergies at this time is simply avoiding the foods that you may react to. A good way to do this is to take time to read labels and ask friends, family and restaurants if that food is present. If you end up eating something that you are allergic to, then epinephrine is the most common treatment for the resulting symptoms.
Though developing food allergies is linked with conditions such as asthma, eczema and seasonal allergies, Dr. Olson said that someone without this background can still develop a food allergy later in life, seemingly out of nowhere.