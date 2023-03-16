SSM Health runs baby shower fundraiser for Madison Healing House

MADISON (WKOW) -- SSM Health delivered donations from a baby shower drive to the Healing House in Madison Thursday.
The Healing House is a care facility that houses homeless families preparing for or recovering from a medical procedure, childbirth or hospitalization.
The donations included things like onesies, diapers and toys.
The Healing House's program manager said donations like these are a huge help.
"Having the community help with a drive like this means we can offer more help to families that come to the healing house," Jessica Simonds said. "So partner and having that relationship and that help is huge for everybody, but mainly, you know, for our families."
The Healing House launched in 2019, and it's the first of its kind in Wisconsin.