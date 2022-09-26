SSM Health set to open mental health day stabilization unit

RIPON (WKOW) -- A new facility, to help those in mental health crisis, is set to open later this year in Ripon.
The mental health stabilization day unit is set to open at SSM Health Ripon Community Hospital and it will be the first of its kind.
It will provide assistance, services and support for those in need of mental health care for up to 23 hours.
"We will have the ability to bring in these patients, in the midst of crisis, and voluntarily stay in our care for up to 23 hours. During that time we can provide them with as assessment, brief therapy, and family and discharge planning," Director of Behavioral Health Hospital-Based Services Tiffany Park told WBAY.
Supported by a $158,000 healthcare infrastructure capital grant, the facility will treat up to eight patients at a time.
It's expected to open next year.