SSM Health teaches kids risks of vaping and e-cigarettes, addressing a concerning trend

JANESVILLE (WKOW) — A rise in vaping and e-cigarette use in middle and high school students is concerning parents and health experts.
SSM Health and Marshall Middle School in Janesville are partnering to educate the youth on the alarming trend and encourage them to turn the statistics around.
Daniel Jackson is the Assistant Principal at Marshall Middle School. He said the use of vapes is an issue schools across the nation are dealing with.
"We weren't going to be able to discipline our way out of the situation. And we thought being more preventative, working more upstream," he said. "Upstream efforts are going to be the things that's really going to benefit us."
Jackson said hearing from the experts themselves is what will make the strongest impact on students. That's where Megan Timm, Director of Community Health for SSM Health, comes in.
"We are really committed to focusing on our youth and different interventions and education that we can do with them so that they can just make the best choices for themselves moving forward as the future of Rock County," she said.
Timm said in 2020, 5% of middle school students and 20% of high school students were vaping nationwide.
But their classmates believed that number to be much higher. Which Timm said can create social pressure for others to start vaping as well.
"The perception is that it's high, which increases usage when our sixth graders think that all the eighth graders are vaping," Timm said.
While the "cool factor" is one reason why kids start vaping, Timm said she has seen it become a coping mechanism.
"The pandemic has not helped our youth in regard to mental health. And we saw some usage go up in this area," she said.
She also found through her presentations to students that many of them are surprised to find out vaping is not just water vapor.
"There was a perception that they are a healthier alternative to traditional cigarettes. Because when I say, 'what do you all think about traditional cigarettes' they are like 'ew gross,'" Timm said. "However, when we start to talk about what's all in a vape device, and then it's not just water vapor, and it's a lot of chemicals happening, they start to see like, maybe they're pretty close to being the same thing."
Educating students on the risks of vaping, Jackson and Timm said it's up to the youth to turn the stats around.
"I often say to our eighth graders, 'who's in charge of what our statistics look like in high school in the next four years?' And they'll think for a second— they say, 'we are' and so it's really up to them," she said.