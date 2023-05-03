SSM Health to build ambulatory surgery center in Sun Prairie

SUN PRAIRIE, Wis. (WKOW) — SSM Health announced plans Wednesday to build a new ambulatory surgery center onto the existing Sun Prairie campus.
Expected to open in 2025, an SSM spokesperson says the center will provide easy access to eye care and orthopedic outpatient surgeries.
The 90,000-square-foot facility will be the new home of Regent Street Davis Duehr Dean Eye Care and Retail Optical Services as well as SSM's Madison Optical Laboratory.
With the clinic, surgery center and optical lab in one place, SSM hopes the new campus will help alleviate the "growing constraints" it's facing at St. Mary's Hospital – Madison.
The center will also have additional operating rooms, which will help meet the growing needs for outpatient surgical services.
"In our community where people want to remain active for much longer, the demand for joint replacements and other orthopedic services that keep them active and engaged continues to rise,” said Dr. Jay Christensen, SSM Health orthopedic surgeon. “It will be great to have an additional location where we can provide that care that our patients deserve and expect.”
As part of the project, the current free-standing emergency center on the Sun Prairie campus will be consolidated into the Level 2 Trauma Center at St. Mary's - Madison.