SSM pediatrician gives melatonin do's and don'ts for parents and their kids

MADISON (WKOW) — Many Americans use melatonin to help themselves — and their kids — fall asleep.
But with limited regulation on the over-the-counter hormone, it can be hard to know what the correct dosage is, how often to take it and why it sometimes won't help the kids wind down. It's even possible to overdose on melatonin if it's misused.
Dan Beardmore, a pediatrician with SSM Health in Janesville, spoke with 27 News today to clear the air around melatonin and how it's best used for the average person and their little ones.
Beardmore said that, overall, melatonin is perfectly safe for adults and kids if it's taken "appropriately and correctly." According to him, no studies have shown any side effects from the hormone if it's taken correctly.
However, misuse often stems from it being available over-the-counter and the impression that it will works just like any other sleep aid.
Melatonin: Not a 'Cure-all'
People often think of melatonin as an insomnia cure-all, but Beardmore said that isn't the case.
The good-tasting gummies and liquids won't work if used inappropriately or in certain settings, so it can leave many people disappointed.
Beardmore said the best thing one can do to help melatonin do its job is to maintain proper "sleep hygiene."
"First and foremost," Beardmore said,. "We've got to have good routines. We've got to have the appropriate calming settings, getting rid of our screens, getting rid of our tablets kind of winding down and calming down at the end of the night."
He said that even doing all that, it can still be hard to fall asleep and that's when one should consider using melatonin.
Melatonin is naturally produced by the body, but for some people, taking it as a supplement can help them fall and stay asleep.
Beardmore said it won't make you drowsy or "knock you out" like Benadryl, despite many people treating it like it will.
"Monitoring and managing expectations is really helpful," Beardmore said. "And emphasizing that the other stuff is arguably far more important than just giving a kid a melatonin at bedtime."
How Much, How Often?
Beardmore said the first thing you should do when considering melatonin for yourself or your kids is consult with your physician to make sure that other sleep issues or bad sleep hygiene aren't to be blamed.
But if it is okay to take, Beardmore said the labels on many over-the-counter bottles are appropriate to follow.
He made sure to emphasize that more is not better when it comes to melatonin; less is often more.
"So your littlest kids or might only get one or two milligrams, and that's a great place to start," Beardmore said. "That might be all they need."
He followed up by saying no one should take more than five or six milligrams.
As for frequency, he said melatonin is better to take on as part of a nightly schedule.
Parents will often give it to their kids when they won't "wind down" but based on how melatonin is known to work, that's not necessarily helpful. However, Beardmore said that many patients have reported the opposite.
"They'll say, 'Well, it does work if I do it as needed,'" he said. "And that's probably because it's a lot of the over the counters have additional agents. So it's not just going to be a melatonin gummy, it's going to have something else. And that's probably the more likely active ingredient that's making your kid fall asleep on those nights."
Or, he said you might be giving your child too much.
"If you give a small child a lot of melatonin, sure that's going to make them sleepy," he said.
How to Avoid and What to Do in Cases of a Melatonin Overdose
Melatonin overdoses are fairly easy to avoid.
Beardmore said that they most frequently happen because a kid got into them without realizing that the gummies aren't candy.
He said that even though a four or five milligram gummy isn't much, if a kid eats a few three or four times, the dosage quickly adds up.
"That's a lot for a small child," he said.
The symptoms of a melatonin overdose are excessive lethargy, shallow or decreased breathing, or an altered mental state, according to Beardmore.
When this happens, Beardmore said "[your child needs] to be seen right away."