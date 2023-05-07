St. Croix County deputy shot and killed

TOWN OF GLENWOOD, Wis. (WKOW) -- A St. Croix County deputy was shot and killed on Saturday night, according to a press release from the Wisconsin Department of Justice.
The release from the Wisconsin Department of Justice (DOJ) says it happened around 6:15 p.m. in the Town of Glenwood, about 40 miles east of Hudson.
The DOJ says the deputy was called for a report of a potential drunk driver in a ditch.
Shortly after arriving, the DOJ says the deputy was shot. They died at the hospital.
The DOJ says the other person involved left the scene and was later found dead in a wooded area with a gunshot wound.
There is no threat to the community, according to the DOJ.
DOJ's Department of Investigation (DCI) is handling this investigation and is expected to release further details at a later time.