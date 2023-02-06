St. Mary's patient says his mother 'tried to kill him' by tampering with his ventilator

MADISON (WKOW) -- Nurses had to rush to save a man's life after he says his mother tried to kill him by tampering with the ventilator he was receiving oxygen from.
Search warrants state a patient at St. Mary's Hospital was on a ventilator last month after a suicide attempt. Records show his ventilator tube appeared to have been tampered with, and nurses had to rush to save his life. Records show the granting of the search warrant was based on the suspicion the crime of reckless endangerment took place.
At the time of the emergency, records state the patient's mother -- a nurse with SSM Health -- was visiting her son. Search warrants state nurses believed the mother was feigning being asleep when they responded.
A hospital official said the way the tube was disconnected would have required knowledge of the ventilator. The mother's claim that she used a call button to get help was refuted by several nurses, according to authorities.
Court documents state the patient told attending caregivers his mother "tried to kill him."
The mother's attorneys argued in court Monday that police seizing the mother's cell phone was illegal. They claimed police didn't establish probable cause for the seizure because there was no evidence showing the mother used the phone to harm the patient.
However, Judge Jacob Frost rejected this, saying there was no precedent for using a court hearing to challenge the legality of a judicially-approved search warrant.
Frost did decide to prevent the police from examining the phone for another two days though, allowing the mother's attorneys more time to consider mounting another legal challenge.
James O'Dell -- another one of the mother's attorneys -- said the police seizure allowed officers the equivalent of rifling through the woman's home file drawers, with access to her phone apps, banking records, GPS and other programs. O'Dell maintained police tried to build the legal grounds for seizing the phone based on a text message she sent during their contact with her. O'Dell said the essence of the text was that she did not harm her son.
However, Dane County Deputy District Attorney William Brown took issue with O'Dell's characterization of the text and read it in court.
"I'm pissed. They think I'm a serial killer," Brown read from the suspect's text.
The attorneys also asked the judge if they could question a Madison police detective about the phone and if the judge could play a recording of the patient accusing his mother.
Frost denied both requests.
However, during the court hearing, Brown called the case on multiple occasions an attempted homicide investigation.
A spokesperson for SSM Health said the nurse has been suspended from her job. The nurse's Facebook page states she's worked for the organization since 2012.
Brown said he and investigating police personnel have reviewed the contents of the cell phone.
The woman has not been arrested nor criminally charged at this time.
27 News is not identifying the suspect at this time.