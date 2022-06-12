St. Paul man arrested for OWI with 4 minors in the vehicle

JOHNSON CREEK (WKOW) -- A man from St. Paul was arrested Saturday night for OWI with four minors in the vehicle, according to the Wisconsin State Patrol.
Jonathan Brown, 31, from Saint Paul, Minnesota, was arrested by Wisconsin State Patrol for operating a motor vehicle under the influence - 1st offense, with four children in the vehicle under the age of 16.
Troopers responded to a driving complaint of a white SUV that wasn't staying in its lane or driving at a consistent speed. It was reported that the SUV was westbound on I-94 from HWY 67 in Waukesha County, and a caller said the vehicle had almost struck another vehicle and a guardrail.
A trooper found the vehicle near Johnson Creek and, after seeing the SUV going over the center line and driving well below the speed limit, they stopped the vehicle west of HWY 26 in Jefferson County.
The trooper observed signs of possible impairment and administered a standardized field sobriety test.
The driver was then arrested without incident for operating under the influence - 1st Offense with passengers under 16 years of age and deviation from designated lane.
A loaded firearm was found during a search of the vehicle, and it was taken as evidence.
The children were released into their mother's custody.
The driver was then taken to a local hospital for a legal blood draw before being booked into the Jefferson County Jail.